BRIEF-Caretrust REIT acquires 4 Michigan assisted Living and Memory Care Communities

UPDATE 2-Rio Tinto payout hopes brighten on solid outlook for 2017
* Capital return possible in 2017 - fund manager (Recasts to focus on shareholder returns)
June 2 Caretrust REIT Inc
* Caretrust REIT acquires four michigan assisted living and memory care communities
* Caretrust Reit Inc - paid about $30.8 mln inclusive of transaction costs for Michigan Investments
* Acquisition was funded with proceeds from Caretrust's recent 8.5 mln share equity offering, which took place on March 21, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Capital return possible in 2017 - fund manager (Recasts to focus on shareholder returns)
Jan 16 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says the border adjustment provision, a feature of House Republicans' corporate-tax plan, is "too complicated", the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process