BRIEF-Caretrust REIT acquires 4 Michigan assisted Living and Memory Care Communities

June 2 Caretrust REIT Inc

* Caretrust REIT acquires four michigan assisted living and memory care communities

* Caretrust Reit Inc - paid about $30.8 mln inclusive of transaction costs for Michigan Investments

* Acquisition was funded with proceeds from Caretrust's recent 8.5 mln share equity offering, which took place on March 21, 2016