公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-SolarCity launches solar loan program in 14 states

June 2 SolarCity Corp

* Solarcity launches solar loan program in 14 states

* Solarcity's new loans replace its MyPower product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

