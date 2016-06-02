BRIEF-GM issues preliminary recall of certain 2007-'11 vehicles

June 2 General Motors Co

* GM Issues Preliminary Recall Of Certain 2007-'11 vehicles

* 2011 full-size trucks and SUVs with passenger-side front airbag inflators covered by Takata defect information reports

* 2011 trucks and SUVs do not pose an unreasonable safety risk at this time

* GM says will continue to test and monitor the Takata inflators in its vehicles

* Expects to provide NHTSA with appropriate evidence in support of its belief that these GM vehicles do not pose an unreasonable risk to safety

* Initiated third-party study that will simulate long-term temperature cycling to continue assessing inflator aging and estimate likely service life