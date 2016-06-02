版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四

BRIEF-Fossil Group names Eric Anderson executive VP of portfolio brands

June 2 Fossil Group Inc

* Eric Anderson has joined its leadership team as executive vice president of portfolio brands

* Fossil Group, Inc names Eric Anderson to executive leadership team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

