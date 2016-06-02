版本:
BRIEF-Terraform Global receives notice of default from trustee

June 2 Terraform Global Inc

* Terraform Global Operating LLC received notice of default from trustee under indenture governing its 9.75 pct senior notes due 2022

* Terraform Global Operating, LLC has $760.4 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes outstanding

* Default notice does not accelerate senior notes prior to expiration of cure period, or cross-default under credit and guaranty agreement

* There can be no assurance that company will file or make available 2015 annual report within cure period under indenture Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1XjYJUd )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

