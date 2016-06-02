版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 19:50 BJT

BRIEF-Sky Net selects Gilat's network for cellular backhaul in Myanmar

June 2 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd :

* Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd says sky net selected Gilat's network for cellular backhaul in Myanmar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

