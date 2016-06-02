版本:
BRIEF-UCI International files for voluntary chapter 11 bankruptcy -Court filing

June 2 UCI International LLC

* Files for voluntary chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in District Of Delaware-Court filing

* Lists assets in the range of $100 -$500 mln, liabilities in the range of $500 million-$1 billion-Court filing Source text [1.usa.gov/1sO731h] Further company coverage:

