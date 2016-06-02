版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 16:10 BJT

BRIEF-GE and Engro to launch alliance

June 2 General Electric Co :

* Ge and engro launch strategic alliance to support digital industrial growth throughout pakistan and region

* Initial focus of alliance will be on providing ge's digital power plant solutions to electricity generation companies in pakistan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐