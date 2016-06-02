版本:
2016年 6月 2日

BRIEF-Moody's affirms Bank of China(HK)'s ratings; outlook negative

June 2 Moody's on Bank Of China

* Affirms Bank of China ratings; outlook negative

* The outlook on the bank's long-term deposit and senior unsecured ratings remains negative Source text (bit.ly/1t38k59) Further company coverage:

