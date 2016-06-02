版本:
BRIEF-Luminex says unit commenced tender offer to buy all shares of Nanosphere

June 2 Luminex Corp :

* Says Commodore acquisition has commenced previously announced tender offer to purchase all shares of nanosphere for $1.70/share in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

