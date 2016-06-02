版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 18:33 BJT

BRIEF-Northwest Natural Gas board approves extension to share repurchase program

June 2 Northwest Natural Gas Co

* Now has board authorization through may 31, 2017 to repurchase up to 2.8 million shares or up to an aggregate of $100 million

* On may 26, board approved an extension to company's share repurchase program - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐