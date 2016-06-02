版本:
BRIEF-Match enters into indenture with Computershare for issuuance of $400 mln principal amount senior notes

June 2 Match Group

* Notes mature on june 1, 2024 - sec filing

* Entered into indenture with computershare trust company, n.a in connection with issuance of $400 million principal amount of 6.375% senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

