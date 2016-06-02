版本:
BRIEF-Broadwind Energy signs three-year $137 mln wind turbine tower supply agreement

June 2 Broadwind Energy Inc :

* Broadwind signs three-year $137 million wind turbine tower supply agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

