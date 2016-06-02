BRIEF-Acorda Therapeutics says on June 1 entered credit agreement with units - SEC filing

June 2 Acorda Therapeutics Inc

* On June 1, co, units entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

* Initial availability under facility is approximately $58 million.

* Agreement provides company with a three-year senior secured revolving credit facility in maximum amount of $60 million Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1TZyeQZ )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)