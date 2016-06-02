版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 20:34 BJT

BRIEF-WPT Industrial says Alberta Investment Management bought 4.5 mln trust units

June 2 Wpt Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

* WPT Industrial REIT announces further investment by AIMCO

* Alberta Investment Management Corporation purchased an additional 4.5 million trust units at price of $11.75/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐