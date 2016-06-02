BRIEF-Noble Energy says received approval to develop Leviathan field offshore Israel

UPDATE 2-Rio Tinto payout hopes brighten on solid outlook for 2017
* Capital return possible in 2017 - fund manager (Recasts to focus on shareholder returns)
June 2 Noble Energy Inc
* Noble energy receives plan of development approval for Leviathan field offshore Israel
* Noble Energy Inc says Leviathan is expected to provide a second source of supply and entry point into Israel's domestic natural gas transport system
* Noble, Leviathan Partners will supply gross quantity of up to 473 billion cubic feet of natural gas to new-build independent power facility
* Also announced execution of a gas sales and purchase agreement to supply natural gas from Leviathan field to IPM Beer Tuvia Ltd
* Company expects total gross revenues under contract to be in excess of $2.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Capital return possible in 2017 - fund manager (Recasts to focus on shareholder returns)
Jan 16 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says the border adjustment provision, a feature of House Republicans' corporate-tax plan, is "too complicated", the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process