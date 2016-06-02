版本:
BRIEF-Ampliphi Biosciences says to get European patent covering use of phage therapy

June 2 Ampliphi Biosciences Corp

* Ampliphi Biosciences Corp says to be granted European patent covering use of phage therapy to resensitize bacterial infections to antibiotics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

