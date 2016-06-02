版本:
BRIEF-Carlyle group names John Redett and Brian Schreiber co-heads of financial services team

June 2 Carlyle Group Lp

* Heads of financial services team Source text (bit.ly/22zJeqz) Further company coverage:

