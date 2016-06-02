版本:
BRIEF-Goldcorp to buy Reliant Gold's interest in Borden Lake South JV

June 2 Reliant Gold Corp :

* Reliant Gold and Goldcorp agree to the terms of a proposed purchase by Goldcorp of Reliant Gold's 49 pct interest in the Borden Lake South JV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

