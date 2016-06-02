BRIEF-Hershey says COO Buck's annual base salary increased to $750,000

UPDATE 2-Rio Tinto payout hopes brighten on solid outlook for 2017
* Capital return possible in 2017 - fund manager (Recasts to focus on shareholder returns)
June 2 Hershey Co
* New COO Buck's annual base salary was increased to $750,000, target annual incentive award opportunity increased to 90 pct of her base salary Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1r3CzXR )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Capital return possible in 2017 - fund manager (Recasts to focus on shareholder returns)
Jan 16 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says the border adjustment provision, a feature of House Republicans' corporate-tax plan, is "too complicated", the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process