公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 19:54 BJT

BRIEF-Hershey says COO Buck's annual base salary increased to $750,000

June 2 Hershey Co

* New COO Buck's annual base salary was increased to $750,000, target annual incentive award opportunity increased to 90 pct of her base salary Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1r3CzXR )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

