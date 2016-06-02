版本:
BRIEF-Sky Solar files for mixed shelf in U.S. of up to $150 mln - SEC filing

June 2 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd

* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd files for mixed shelf in u.s. of up to $150 million - sEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1VySiLe )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

