BRIEF-Enviva partners signs long-term off-take contract

June 2 Enviva Partners Lp

* Enviva Partners, LP signs long-term off-take contract

* Lynemouth power plans to convert its 420 megawatt coal facility in UK to wood pellet fuel by end of 2017

* Deal "significantly" extends weighted average remaining term of partnership's off-take contracts to 8.0 years as of June 1, 2016

* Deliveries under contract are expected to commence in Q3 of 2017, ramp to full supply of 800,000 metric tons per year in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)