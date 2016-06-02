版本:
BRIEF-Maxim Power announces interim chief executive officer

June 2 Maxim Power Corp

* Maxim Power Corp announces interim chief executive officer

* M. Bruce Chernoff, chairman of board of corporation, will be acting as interim chief executive officer

* John Bobenic is no longer serving as chief executive officer of corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

