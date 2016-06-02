版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 20:24 BJT

BRIEF-CRH Medical says acquired 51 pct ownership of Austin Gastroenterology Anesthesia Associates, llc

June 2 Crh Medical Corp

* Completed a new, accretive transaction whereby crh has acquired 51% ownership of austin gastroenterology anesthesia associates, llc

* Purchase price for transaction was funded through our scotiabank credit facility and cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

