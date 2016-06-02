BRIEF-Exelon says unit will cease generation operations at Clinton Nuclear Generating station

June 2 Exelon Corp

* Exelon Corp says Exelon Generation Company, LLC will permanently cease generation operations at Clinton Nuclear Generating Station on June 1, 2017

* Says Current Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) Licenses For Clinton And Quad Cities Expire In 2026 And 2032, Respectively - SEC filing

* Time charges in 2017 and 2018 of up to an estimated $25 million each year

* Terminating Capital Investment projects required for long-term operation of clinton and quad cities, which will impact more than 200 workers

* Exelon corp says Exelon Generation Company will permanently cease generation operations at quad cities nuclear power station on June 1, 2018

* Time charges in June 2016 ranging from an estimated $150 million to $200 million

* Estimated total cash expenditures related to one-time charges primarily for employee-related costs expected to range from $75 million to $100 million

* Exelon Corp says accelerating approximately $2 billion in depreciation and amortization through announced shutdown dates