公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四

BRIEF-Examworks Group announces end of "go shop" period

June 2 Examworks Group Inc

* Examworks Group Inc says announces end of go-shop period

* Examworks Group Inc says parties to merger agreement currently expect to complete merger in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

