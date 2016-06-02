版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日

BRIEF-Marrone Bio says lenders waive $15 mln minimum cash balance requirement

June 2 Marrone Bio Innovations Inc

* On May 31, entered into an amendment to its senior secured promissory notes, dated August 20, 2015 - sec filing

* Investors agreed to delete from notes provisions that had required company to maintain a $15 million minimum cash balance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

