2016年 6月 2日

BRIEF-US Ecology Inc to repurchase up to $25 mln outstanding stock

June 2 US Ecology Inc

* Authorized a program to repurchase up to $25 million of company's outstanding common stock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

