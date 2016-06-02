BRIEF-Bankers petroleum temporarily shuts-in production

UPDATE 2-Rio Tinto payout hopes brighten on solid outlook for 2017
* Capital return possible in 2017 - fund manager (Recasts to focus on shareholder returns)
June 2 Bankers Petroleum Ltd
* Bankers Petroleum Ltd says expects suspension to be lifted in coming days, allowing bankers to resume operations
* Bankers Petroleum temporarily shuts-in production due to a business interruption at the port
* Suspension of export terminal over past week has led to shortage of available crude storage at port facility as well as within Patos-Marinza oilfield Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Capital return possible in 2017 - fund manager (Recasts to focus on shareholder returns)
Jan 16 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says the border adjustment provision, a feature of House Republicans' corporate-tax plan, is "too complicated", the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process