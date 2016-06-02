版本:
BRIEF-Bankers petroleum temporarily shuts-in production

June 2 Bankers Petroleum Ltd

* Bankers Petroleum Ltd says expects suspension to be lifted in coming days, allowing bankers to resume operations

* Bankers Petroleum temporarily shuts-in production due to a business interruption at the port

* Suspension of export terminal over past week has led to shortage of available crude storage at port facility as well as within Patos-Marinza oilfield Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

