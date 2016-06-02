版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 21:30 BJT

BRIEF-InZinc Mining says Kerry Curtis named interim CEO

June 2 Inzinc Mining Ltd :

* Kerry Curtis, independent chairman and director of InZinc since 2012, will assume role of interim chief executive officer

* Chris Staargaard has resigned as president, chief executive officer and director of InZinc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

