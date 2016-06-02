BRIEF-Liberty Global announces distribution of Lilac Group shares to Liberty Global Group shareholders

June 2 Liberty Global Plc

* $5 billion distribution to take place at close of trading on July 1, 2016

* Board of directors has approved distribution of 117.4 million Liberty Global Latin American and Caribbean group ordinary shares

* Liberty global announces distribution of Lilac Group shares to Liberty Global Group shareholders