公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四

BRIEF-Moleculin Biotech shares debut at $8.99, above IPO price of $6/shr

June 2 (Reuters) -

* Moleculin Biotech Inc shares open at $8.99 in debut, above IPO price of $6 per share Further company coverage:

