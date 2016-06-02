BRIEF-Gaming and Leisure Properties shareholders approve declassification of board - SEC filing

UPDATE 2-Rio Tinto payout hopes brighten on solid outlook for 2017
* Capital return possible in 2017 - fund manager (Recasts to focus on shareholder returns)
June 2 Gaming And Leisure Properties:
* On June 1, shareholders approved amendment, restatement of articles of incorporation to declassify co's board - SEC filing
* Declassification to be phased in over 3 year period with all directors being elected on annual basis from 2019 annual meeting Source text - 1.usa.gov/20Vkw2s Further company coverage:
* Capital return possible in 2017 - fund manager (Recasts to focus on shareholder returns)
Jan 16 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says the border adjustment provision, a feature of House Republicans' corporate-tax plan, is "too complicated", the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process