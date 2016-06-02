版本:
BRIEF-Gaming and Leisure Properties shareholders approve declassification of board - SEC filing

June 2 Gaming And Leisure Properties:

* On June 1, shareholders approved amendment, restatement of articles of incorporation to declassify co's board - SEC filing

* Declassification to be phased in over 3 year period with all directors being elected on annual basis from 2019 annual meeting Source text - 1.usa.gov/20Vkw2s Further company coverage:

