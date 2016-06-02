BRIEF-Oracle "confident" that its cloud accounting "proper and correct" -spokeswoman

June 2 Oracle Corp spokeswoman Deborah Hellinger:

* "We are confident that all our cloud accounting is proper and correct"

* Former finance manager who sued company "worked at Oracle for less than a year and did not work in the accounting group"

* Former finance manager who sued company "was terminated for poor performance", Oracle "intends to sue her for malicious prosecution" Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)