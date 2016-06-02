版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 23:05 BJT

BRIEF-Boeing says seven new orders for week through May 31, 2016

June 2 (Reuters) -

* Boeing co says seven new orders for the week through May 31, 2016

* Boeing co says new orders from unidentified customer for seven 737s for week through May 31, 2016 Source text (bit.ly/1T8PKlj) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐