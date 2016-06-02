BRIEF-Joy Global expects pressures on service business to lessen in 2017

June 2 Joy Global Inc :

* "We expect the third quarter adjusted earnings to be in line with our second quarter results" - conf call

* Restructuring actions projected this year are expected to provide carryover cost savings in 2017 of $40 to 50 million - conf call

* As U.S. coal market begins to normalize at lower level in 2017, expect pressures on service business to lessen - conf call