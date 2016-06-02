BRIEF-Euronav, Diamond S Shipping and Frontline join in Suezmax Chartering joint venture

June 2 Euronav NV :

* Euronav, Diamond S Shipping and Frontline join in Suezmax Chartering joint venture

* Aim of the joint venture is to create a single point of contact for cargo owners to access Suezmax vessels, including newbuildings, operated on the spot market

* Joint venture will commence operation on June 2 from the existing offices of Euronav, Diamond S and Frontline Management As