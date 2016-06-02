版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 23:52 BJT

BRIEF-Sabby Management reports 6.38 pct passive stake in Ampliphi Biosciences

June 2 Ampliphi Biosciences Corp

* Sabby Management LLC reports 6.38 pct passive stake in Ampliphi Biosciences as of May 31 - SEC filing

* Source text: 1.usa.gov/2860700 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐