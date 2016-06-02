版本:
BRIEF-Quaker Oats Co announces second voluntary recall of all Quaker Quinoa granola bars

June 2 Quaker Oats Company:

* Co, a subsidiary of Pepsico Inc, announced a second voluntary recall of all Quaker Quinoa granola bars

* Second voluntary recall as a result of further sunflower kernel contamination found by ingredient supplier Sunopta

* Is working closely with Food and Drug Administration and Sunopta to further investigate the issue, ensure it has been contained Source text for Eikon:

