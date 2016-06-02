版本:
BRIEF-GoPro signs exclusive partnership with India's Reliance Digital

June 2 GoPro Inc

* Gopro Inc says exclusive partnership with India's Reliance Digital

* Partnership will put Gopro's cameras, along with various mounts and accessories, on shelves of 1800 Reliance Digital spread across 500 cities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

