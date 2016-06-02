版本:
BRIEF-MSA Safety says received supply contract worth about $4 mln

June 2 MSA Safety Inc

* Contract is valued at approximately $4 million USD , all of which company expects to recognize in 2016

* Has been awarded a multi-year contract to supply, service and maintain 3,600 Airgo Exxtreme self-contained breathing apparatus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

