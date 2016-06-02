版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 3日 星期五 00:16 BJT

BRIEF-AbbVie says entered share repurchase agreement with JPMorganChase

June 2 Abbvie Inc

* On June 1, entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with JPMorganChase to repurchase $3.8 billion of stock

* AbbVie Inc says JPMorgan is expected to make an initial delivery of about 54.4 million shares of AbbVie's common stock on June 2, 2016 Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1XkZVXs )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

