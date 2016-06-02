BRIEF-AbbVie says entered share repurchase agreement with JPMorganChase

June 2 Abbvie Inc

* On June 1, entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with JPMorganChase to repurchase $3.8 billion of stock

* AbbVie Inc says JPMorgan is expected to make an initial delivery of about 54.4 million shares of AbbVie's common stock on June 2, 2016