版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 23:49 BJT

BRIEF-Energiedienst Holding: compensation to former shareholders of Kraftuebertragungswerke Rheinfelden

June 2 Energiedienst Holding AG :

* Increases compensation to former shareholders of Kraftuebertragungswerke Rheinfelden AG

* Severance totaling 421.72 euros per share to be paid

* This measure will burden the financial result 2016 with one-off payment of about 3.6 million euros ($4.02 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

