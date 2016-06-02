BRIEF-Onxeo announces development of Beleodaq Oral formulation

June 2 Onxeo Sa

* Onxeo announces development of Beleodaq Oral formulation opening new opportunities for its HDAC inhibitor

* First set of positive results from a preclinical pharmacokinetic (PK) study on bioavailability of an oral formulation of belinostat (Beleodaq)

* Findings from this study showed a good level of bioavailability approaching theoretical maximum achievable as indicated by performance of oral solution

* Onxeo will then select best of two formulation technologies