BRIEF-JX Nippon Oil & Energy to work with Petronas to tap Southeast Asian market for LNG - Nikkei

UPDATE 2-Rio Tinto payout hopes brighten on solid outlook for 2017
* Capital return possible in 2017 - fund manager (Recasts to focus on shareholder returns)
June 2 (Reuters) -
* JX Nippon Oil & Energy will work with Petronas to tap the southeast Asian market for liquefied natural gas - Nikkei
* JX Nippon Oil & Energy will invest about 60 bln Yen ($552 mln) in the operator of an LNG plant to be built by Petronas in Northern Borneo - Nikkei
* The plant, to debut in 2017, will have an annual capacity of 3.6 mln tons, equivalent to 10 pct of Malaysia's LNG market - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/20VHvua) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Capital return possible in 2017 - fund manager (Recasts to focus on shareholder returns)
Jan 16 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says the border adjustment provision, a feature of House Republicans' corporate-tax plan, is "too complicated", the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process