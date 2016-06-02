版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 3日 星期五 01:54 BJT

BRIEF-Baldwin Brothers Inc urges Alphabet shareholders to vote for proposal to address gender pay gap - SEC filing

June 2 Baldwin Brothers Inc:

* Urges Alphabet Inc shareholders to vote for proposal which asks company to transparently, proactively address gender pay gap Source text - (1.usa.gov/1TRJJMi) Further company coverage:

