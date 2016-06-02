版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 3日 星期五 02:23 BJT

BRIEF-Pentair explores sale of valves-and-controls business - WSJ,citing sources

June 2 (Reuters) -

* Pentair explores sale of valves-and-controls business; sale could fetch more than $2 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text - (on.wsj.com/22ABnce) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐