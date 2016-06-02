版本:
BRIEF-Treehouse Foods expands voluntary product recall due to possible health risk

June 2 Treehouse Foods Inc :

* Treehouse Foods expands voluntary product recall due to possible health risk

* Expanded its voluntary recall of products containing sunflower kernels which may be contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes

* No illnesses have been confirmed to date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

