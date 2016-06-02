版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 3日 星期五 04:41 BJT

BRIEF-CSC and Racemi form strategic collaboration

June 2 Computer Sciences Corp -

* CSC and Racemi form strategic collaboration to accelerate enterprise migration to cloud

* Under terms of agreement, CSC will make an investment in Racemi to accelerate development of Dynacenter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

