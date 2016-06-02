BRIEF-General Mills issues recall of 4 flavors of Nature Valley bars

June 2 General Mills Inc
* Recall is being issued as part of sunflower kernel
supplier sunopta's ongoing national recall for potential
presence of listeria monocytogenes
* Nature valley's other products are not affected by recall
* Voluntary national recall of four specific flavors of
nature valley protein chewy bars and nature valley simple nut
bars
* General mills has not received any direct consumer reports
of confirmed illnesses related to supplier issue
* Four flavors of nature valley bars that are part of recall
were distributed to retail establishments throughout united
states
