BRIEF-General Mills issues recall of 4 flavors of Nature Valley bars

June 2 General Mills Inc

* Recall is being issued as part of sunflower kernel supplier sunopta's ongoing national recall for potential presence of listeria monocytogenes

* Nature valley's other products are not affected by recall

* Voluntary national recall of four specific flavors of nature valley protein chewy bars and nature valley simple nut bars

* General mills has not received any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses related to supplier issue

* Four flavors of nature valley bars that are part of recall were distributed to retail establishments throughout united states